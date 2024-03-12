2024
California Coast News

Farming for clean air: Ventura County program helps ag businesses replace higher polluting equipment

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 12, 2024 at 1:27 PM PDT
A tractor which is being replaced as part of a Ventura County Air Pollution Control District program intended to reduce air pollution by removing older, higher polluting ag equipment from service.
Ventura County Air Pollution Contgrol District
Older equipment from tractors to a bulldozer replaced through the Ventura County Air Pollution Control District program.

Older equipment from tractors to a bulldozer replaced through the Ventura County Air Pollution Control District program.

A government agency is putting millions of dollars behind efforts to reduce agriculture related air pollution in Ventura County.

The Ventura County Air Pollution Control District is distributing nearly $4.6 million dollars to farms, ranches, and wholesale nurseries in the county to replace older, higher polluting ag equipment.

Two state programs provided funding for the effort. 59 pieces of equipment are being replaced, including 31 tractors, eight loaders, a grader, a bulldozer, and a forklift. Special emphasis was placed on helping ag businesses in low income areas.

It’s estimated that replacing the equipment will reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions in Ventura County by 713 metric tons, and diesel particulate matter by 2.4 tons.
