Highway connecting two South Coast communities to undergo shutdowns to deal with storm damage

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 11, 2024 at 12:36 PM PDT
A slope above Highway 192 between Santa Barbara and Montecito is threatening the highway, and Caltrans is trying to figure out how to fix it.
Caltrans
Work will impact people who use Highway 192 between Santa Barbara and Montecito.

A state highway which connects two South Coast communities is being closed daily for the next few days so engineers can figure out what to do with storm-damaged hillside threatening the roadway.

A massive tree came down on Highway 192 between Santa Barbara and Montecito. While the tree has been removed, the concern now is damage to the steep slope above the highway.

The highway is being closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Wednesday for a drilling operation, to check what’s happening under the slope. Highway 192 is completely shut down from Conejo Road to Sycamore Canyon Road while the work is underway.

The drilling data will be used to develop a slope repair plan, which will mean more closures for the section of Highway 192.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
