Highway connecting two South Coast communities to undergo shutdowns to deal with storm damage

A state highway which connects two South Coast communities is being closed daily for the next few days so engineers can figure out what to do with storm-damaged hillside threatening the roadway.

A massive tree came down on Highway 192 between Santa Barbara and Montecito. While the tree has been removed, the concern now is damage to the steep slope above the highway.

The highway is being closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Wednesday for a drilling operation, to check what’s happening under the slope. Highway 192 is completely shut down from Conejo Road to Sycamore Canyon Road while the work is underway.

The drilling data will be used to develop a slope repair plan, which will mean more closures for the section of Highway 192.