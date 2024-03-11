Famed architect gifts more than three decades of archives to UC Santa Barbara's architectural collection

He’s a celebrated Southern California architect known for his modern indoor-outdoor works which blur the lines between interior, and exterior.

Now, his legacy will be preserved at a Santa Barbara county university.

Architect Steven Ehrlich has donated more than three decades of his archives to UC Santa Barbara. It will become a part of the UCSB Library’s famed Architecture and Design Collection.

Ehrlich has created a number of famous homes, as well as some noted civic and commercial buildings.

While his award-winning work is scattered around Southern California, the multicultural modernist architect has projects around the world.