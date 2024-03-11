2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Famed architect gifts more than three decades of archives to UC Santa Barbara's architectural collection

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 11, 2024 at 1:27 PM PDT
A Steven Erhlich house in Venice. More than three decades of his archives have been donated to UC Santa Barbara.
Ehrhard Pfeiffer
A Steven Erhlich house in Venice. More than three decades of his archives have been donated to UC Santa Barbara.

Steven Ehrlich noted for modern homes and community buildings which break down walls bwtween indorrs, and outdoors.

He’s a celebrated Southern California architect known for his modern indoor-outdoor works which blur the lines between interior, and exterior.

Now, his legacy will be preserved at a Santa Barbara county university.

Architect Steven Ehrlich has donated more than three decades of his archives to UC Santa Barbara. It will become a part of the UCSB Library’s famed Architecture and Design Collection.

Ehrlich has created a number of famous homes, as well as some noted civic and commercial buildings.

While his award-winning work is scattered around Southern California, the multicultural modernist architect has projects around the world.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsUCSBucsb library
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco