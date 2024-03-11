Famed architect gifts more than three decades of archives to UC Santa Barbara's architectural collection
Steven Ehrlich noted for modern homes and community buildings which break down walls bwtween indorrs, and outdoors.
He’s a celebrated Southern California architect known for his modern indoor-outdoor works which blur the lines between interior, and exterior.
Now, his legacy will be preserved at a Santa Barbara county university.
Architect Steven Ehrlich has donated more than three decades of his archives to UC Santa Barbara. It will become a part of the UCSB Library’s famed Architecture and Design Collection.
Ehrlich has created a number of famous homes, as well as some noted civic and commercial buildings.
While his award-winning work is scattered around Southern California, the multicultural modernist architect has projects around the world.