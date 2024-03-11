2024
Aerospace company has successful first powered flight of hypersonic test craft off Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 11, 2024 at 11:29 AM PDT
Stratolaunch has its first powered flight off the California Coast Saturday.
Ethan Wagner
/
Stratolaunch
Stratolaunch has its first powered flight off the California Coast Saturday.

Unmanned craft designed for hypersonic flight testing.

An experimental aircraft designed to test hypersonic flight capabilities successfully completed its first powered test flight off the Central Coast.

Stratolaunch flew its unmanned TA-1 test vehicle off the coast Saturday. The unmanned craft was carried aloft under the wing of a giant aircraft where it was launched mid-air. It had been carried aloft before, but this was the first powered flight for the TA-1.

The company is developing a series of reusable unmanned aircraft for use in hypersonic flight testing. A hypersonic flight exceeds five times the speed of sound.

The company's flights take off from an airport in the Mojave Desert, but use a flight test area off of Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
