Aerospace company has successful first powered flight of hypersonic test craft off Central Coast
Unmanned craft designed for hypersonic flight testing.
An experimental aircraft designed to test hypersonic flight capabilities successfully completed its first powered test flight off the Central Coast.
Stratolaunch flew its unmanned TA-1 test vehicle off the coast Saturday. The unmanned craft was carried aloft under the wing of a giant aircraft where it was launched mid-air. It had been carried aloft before, but this was the first powered flight for the TA-1.
The company is developing a series of reusable unmanned aircraft for use in hypersonic flight testing. A hypersonic flight exceeds five times the speed of sound.
The company's flights take off from an airport in the Mojave Desert, but use a flight test area off of Vandenberg Space Force Base.