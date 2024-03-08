2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Two teens stabbed in Santa Barbara County: Nearby high school placed on lockdown

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 8, 2024 at 3:50 PM PST
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

17-year-old boy arrested after he turns himself in following attack.

A South Coast high school was briefly placed on lockdown today after two teenagers were stabbed a short distance from the campus.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 4600 block of Chilon Way in unincorporated Santa Barbara around 8:30 this morning, by reports of an assault.
 
They found a 17-year-old girl with a leg wound, and a 17-year-old boy with an arm wound. Both injuries were reported to be non-life threating. The suspect in the attack fled the scene before officers arrived. Nearby San Marcos High School was placed on lockdown.

About 90 minutes later, a 17-year-old boy turned himself in at the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office headquarters, where he was arrested. The lockdown at the high school was then cancelled.
Tags
california coast newsstabbingcal coast newssan marcos high school
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco