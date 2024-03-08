Two teens stabbed in Santa Barbara County: Nearby high school placed on lockdown

A South Coast high school was briefly placed on lockdown today after two teenagers were stabbed a short distance from the campus.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 4600 block of Chilon Way in unincorporated Santa Barbara around 8:30 this morning, by reports of an assault.



They found a 17-year-old girl with a leg wound, and a 17-year-old boy with an arm wound. Both injuries were reported to be non-life threating. The suspect in the attack fled the scene before officers arrived. Nearby San Marcos High School was placed on lockdown.

About 90 minutes later, a 17-year-old boy turned himself in at the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office headquarters, where he was arrested. The lockdown at the high school was then cancelled.