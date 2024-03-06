Voter turnout in Ventura, Santa Barbara Counties for Super Tuesday? Well, disappointing
The latest numbers show both counties had turnout around 23%.
Voter turnout for the May 5 primary election was in a word disappointing for Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.
Both counties are reporting 23% voter turnout. The numbers will change slightly as vote countiing continues during the next few days. There are still ballots in the mail which will count.
But, primarly elections traditionally track much lower than general elections, especially when its a presidential election.