2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Voter turnout in Ventura, Santa Barbara Counties for Super Tuesday? Well, disappointing

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 6, 2024 at 8:37 AM PST
KCLU
Voters at a Thousand Oaks polling place Tuesday.

The latest numbers show both counties had turnout around 23%.

Voter turnout for the May 5 primary election was in a word disappointing for Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

Both counties are reporting 23% voter turnout. The numbers will change slightly as vote countiing continues during the next few days. There are still ballots in the mail which will count.

But, primarly elections traditionally track much lower than general elections, especially when its a presidential election.
Tags
california coast newsvoterscal coast newselection day
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco