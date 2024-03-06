2024
California Coast News

Santa Barbara's Measure A gets an "A" from voters

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 6, 2024 at 6:54 AM PST
Change would modify City Charter to allow more latitude in construction contracts.

Voters in the City of Santa Barbara approved an amendment to the city’s charter which has to do with bids for city construction contracts.

The way things now stand, the city is required to always accept the lowest bid. But, the lowest bid isn’t always necessarily the best, and city officials have pushed to change that requirement.

Santa Barbara voters apparently agreed, approving Measure A, the amendment change, by a 73% to 27% margin.
