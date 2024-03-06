2024
California Coast News

Central Coast man gets 600 year plus prison sentence for string of child molestation convictions

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 6, 2024 at 10:01 PM PST
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

Man had to be removed from courtroom after he broke into a tirade during sentencing.

A Central Coast man convicted of being a serial child molester has been sentenced to more than 600 years in state prison.

San Luis Obispo County prosecutors say over a two decade period, Edgar Nolverto Guevara abused four different victims. They were all under the age of 14. He was convicted of 19 felony counts.

During his sentencing, Guevara broke out in a tirade, and was removed from the courtroom. He received a 645 years to life sentence.
