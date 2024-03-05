Ventura County man could get 100 year plus prison sentence for years of sexual assaults on child

A Ventura County man could get a more than hundred year state prison sentence after being convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child.

Prosecutors say Jameson Paul Johnson met the victim in 2005, when both he and his 10-year-old victims were homeless in Ventura. They say he molested her for more than four years, when he was finally arrested on charges of threatening the girl, and her mother.

Johnson was convicted, and sent to prison. After he sent her threatening letters from prison more than a decade later, she reported the abuse.

The 43-year-old man was convicted of 13 felony counts. He could receive life plus 21 years in prison when he’s sentenced in April.