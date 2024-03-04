Five hurt in traffic accident when rocks end up on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County during weekend storm.

2024
California Coast News

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 4, 2024 at 1:27 PM PST
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Five people were hurt when an SUV hit some rocks in the roadway on Highway 101 in the Gaviota area Satrday night.

All five people expected to be okay.

Five people were hurt when an SUV hit some rocks which had rolled onto Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County during the weekend storm.

It happened during some of the heavy rainfall Saturday night. The accident happened just before 11 p.m., on the northbound 101 north of the Gaviota tunnel. The SUV ended up on its side.

The injuries were reported to be minor to moderate.
