Five hurt in traffic accident when rocks end up on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County during weekend storm.
All five people expected to be okay.
Five people were hurt when an SUV hit some rocks which had rolled onto Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County during the weekend storm.
It happened during some of the heavy rainfall Saturday night. The accident happened just before 11 p.m., on the northbound 101 north of the Gaviota tunnel. The SUV ended up on its side.
The injuries were reported to be minor to moderate.