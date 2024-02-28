Yet another storm on the way for the Tri-Counties

Another storm system is on the way to the Tri-Counties, but it’s not expected to be big enough to cause flooding issues.

A frontal system will move into the region late Thursday night, bringing widespread rain on Friday.

Rainfall totals are expected to range from an inch on the coast, and inland up to two inches in some mountain areas. There could be some scattered thunderstorms. The system is expected to begin to clear the area on Sunday.

It’s a very cold storm, so we could have some very cold temperatures on Saturday and Sunday, with the snow level dropping down to around 4500 feet.