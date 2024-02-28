Medical student teaches radiologists and her professors about X-rays and Black hairstyles

Temple University medical student Angela Udongwo is turning the tables on her professors and becoming the teacher. Udongwo identified issues with how many physicians and radiologists misidentify Black hairstyles — like locs, braids and twists — in X-rays. This can lead to further perhaps unnecessary scans and more radiation exposure for Black patients.

Udongwo joins host Scott Tong to discuss the problem and the project she is leading to address the education gap.

