Charge it! Santa Barbara now has a supercharged parking facility, with 16 electric vehicle chargers

A South Coast city is making it a lot easier for people to charge their electric vehicles.

The City of Santa Barbara added 16 chargers to its Ortega Street parking garage. 12 of the chargers are Tesla Superchargers, which can charge a vehicle for travel up to 200 miles in 15 minutes.

The superchargers are on the parking structure’s third four. The city also added four rapid chargers on the second floor. The structure is now equipped to charge any make of electric vehicle.

The city received a $160,000 grant from the California Energy Commission to pay for project. There are now 46 charging station at Santa Barbara City facilities, with more planned.