2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Charge it! Santa Barbara now has a supercharged parking facility, with 16 electric vehicle chargers

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 28, 2024 at 11:01 AM PST
Santa Barbara has added 16 EV chargers to its Ortega parking facility.
City of Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara has added 16 EV chargers to its Ortega parking facility.

Santa Barbara's Ortega parking structure now has stations to charge all types of electric vehicles.

A South Coast city is making it a lot easier for people to charge their electric vehicles.

The City of Santa Barbara added 16 chargers to its Ortega Street parking garage. 12 of the chargers are Tesla Superchargers, which can charge a vehicle for travel up to 200 miles in 15 minutes.

The superchargers are on the parking structure’s third four. The city also added four rapid chargers on the second floor. The structure is now equipped to charge any make of electric vehicle.

The city received a $160,000 grant from the California Energy Commission to pay for project. There are now 46 charging station at Santa Barbara City facilities, with more planned.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newselectric car
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco