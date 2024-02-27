2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Macy's announces new store closures: No word on whether any in the Tri-Counties will be impacted

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 27, 2024 at 12:35 PM PST

The chain has six stores in the region, with one, in Simi Valley, already in the process of being shuttered.

A major department store with six locations in the Tri-Counties has announced a new round of store closings.

Officials with Macy’s say they will shutter 150 of what they called “underproductive” stores, including 50 during the current fiscal year.

But, the company hasn’t announced which stores will be affected.

They say they will remodel the remaining 350 locations and add more of their more upscale Bloomingdale’s stores.

Macy’s currently has stores in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Ventura, two in Thousand Oaks and one in Simi Valley. The Simi Valley location was on a previous shutdown list, and is already in a store closing sale.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsmacy'sstore closureretail store closure
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco