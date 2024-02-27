Macy's announces new store closures: No word on whether any in the Tri-Counties will be impacted

A major department store with six locations in the Tri-Counties has announced a new round of store closings.

Officials with Macy’s say they will shutter 150 of what they called “underproductive” stores, including 50 during the current fiscal year.

But, the company hasn’t announced which stores will be affected.

They say they will remodel the remaining 350 locations and add more of their more upscale Bloomingdale’s stores.

Macy’s currently has stores in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Ventura, two in Thousand Oaks and one in Simi Valley. The Simi Valley location was on a previous shutdown list, and is already in a store closing sale.

