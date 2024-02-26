2024
Utility company, federal government reach $80 million settlement over massive 2017 Thomas Fire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 26, 2024 at 3:18 PM PST
A helicopter makes a water drop on the December, 2017 Thomas brush fire, which burned more than 280,000 acres of land in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
The fire burned more than 280,000 acres of land in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, including 150,000 acres of federal forest.

Southern California Edison has agreed to pay $80 million dollars to settle a federal lawsuit over the massive 2017 Thomas wildfire.

The fire burned more than 280,000 acres of land, led to 2 deaths, and destroyed more than a thousand homes and other structures. It also set the stage for the 2018 Montecito debris flow, which caused 23 more deaths and destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes.

The fire charred more than 150,000 acres of land in the Los Padres National Forest. The federal government filed suit, seeking to recover money from firefighting costs, as well as to help rehabilitate damaged forest land.

Investigators determined Southern California Edison power lines triggered the blaze during a major Santa Ana wind event. In the settlement, Edison agreed to pay $80 million dollars, without an admission of guilt.

The utility company has already reached a number of other settlements, including $1.16 billion with insurance companies for insurance claims, and $125 million with the state.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
