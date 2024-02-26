Utility company, federal government reach $80 million settlement over massive 2017 Thomas Fire

Southern California Edison has agreed to pay $80 million dollars to settle a federal lawsuit over the massive 2017 Thomas wildfire.

The fire burned more than 280,000 acres of land, led to 2 deaths, and destroyed more than a thousand homes and other structures. It also set the stage for the 2018 Montecito debris flow, which caused 23 more deaths and destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes.

The fire charred more than 150,000 acres of land in the Los Padres National Forest. The federal government filed suit, seeking to recover money from firefighting costs, as well as to help rehabilitate damaged forest land.

Investigators determined Southern California Edison power lines triggered the blaze during a major Santa Ana wind event. In the settlement, Edison agreed to pay $80 million dollars, without an admission of guilt.

The utility company has already reached a number of other settlements, including $1.16 billion with insurance companies for insurance claims, and $125 million with the state.