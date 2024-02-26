Injured fox gets second chance at life after being airlifted from the Channel Islands for surgery

A tiny fox from the Channel Islands is getting a second shot at life after being flown to the mainland for emergency treatment.

The story started last September, when a team of biologists traveled to San Nicholas Island to do a census of the rare San Nicholas Island Fox. They spotted a female pup with a rear leg injury.

After capturing it, the realized that they didn't have the resources to treat the fractured leg. Without treatment, it would have died.

So, the fox was flown to the Santa Barbara Zoo, where it underwent surgery. The fox is still there, recovering. Because of the extended recovery time, they won't be able to return the fox to the island. It will be placed at an accredited zoo. It will also be the first San Nicholas Island Fox the public will be able to see in person.