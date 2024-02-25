2024
California Coast News

Two storms headed to the Tri-Counties this week.

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 25, 2024 at 9:04 PM PST
KCLU

Weak storm arrives Monday, with stronger one coming for the weekend.

A pair of storms is headed to the Tri-Counties, with the first arriving Monday afternoon.

A low pressure system west of Point Conception is headed our way. We could see rain starting Monday afternoon, lasting into Tuesday morning. But, rainfall totals will be on the light side, mostly in the quarter to half inch rain.

After mostly clear skies for the rest of the work week, a larger storm is expected to arrive Friday night. It could last through the weekend.

We could see more than an inch of rain on the coast and inland, and up to three inches in the mountains and foothills.
