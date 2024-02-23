2024
California Coast News

Program intended to reduce air pollution, cut whale strikes from ships off our coast could get boost

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 23, 2024 at 2:29 PM PST
Maersk
A cargo ship travels through the Santa Barbara Channel as whales gather in the foreground. Whales and ships share the space, and a voluntary program encorages vessels to slow down to reduce air pollution, and to drop the chance of accidental ship-whale collisions.

Some legislators propose adding the state to efforts to support the voluntary program.

Some local legislators want to boost a program which has been trying to reduce air pollution off our coastline, and cut the number of whales hit by ships by getting vessels to slow down.

In 2014, the Santa Barbara and Ventura County Air Pollution Districts joined forces to create a voluntary program to encourage the big ships to slow down in areas like the Santa Barbara Channel.

It offered incentives like financial compensation to participating companies, as well as publicity of being environmentally conscious. In the last decade, the effort is credited with cutting emission by more than 3200 tons, and reducing whale strikes by 50%.

The legislation calls for making it an official state program, although it will remain voluntary. Democratic State Senator Gary Hart of Santa Barbara and Democratic Assemblyman Steve Bennett are sponsors of the bill.
