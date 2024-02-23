New Ventura County program offers grants to support arts programs and artists

If you’re an artist, or part of an arts organization in Ventura County, there’s a new program which is offering grants for programs and projects.

It’s called the Arts and Culture Investment Fund. The fund has $800,000 to support arts and cultural groups, as well as artists and art projects.

Ventura County teamed up with the Ventura County Community Foundation, and the Ventura Arts Council to create the program.

The window to apply for grants opens up on Monday, and runs through March 22. You can find a link to program informationhere.