New Ventura County program offers grants to support arts programs and artists

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 23, 2024 at 3:01 PM PST
Artist Michael O'Kelly works on a 32-foot-long mural he created for a new carbaret/jazz club space which is part of the Rubicon Theater Company's complex in Ventura.
KCLU
$800,000 in funding available. Program opens for applications February 26.

If you’re an artist, or part of an arts organization in Ventura County, there’s a new program which is offering grants for programs and projects.

It’s called the Arts and Culture Investment Fund. The fund has $800,000 to support arts and cultural groups, as well as artists and art projects.

Ventura County teamed up with the Ventura County Community Foundation, and the Ventura Arts Council to create the program.

The window to apply for grants opens up on Monday, and runs through March 22. You can find a link to program informationhere.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
