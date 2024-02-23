2024
California Coast News

Close call for helicopter pilot in Santa Barbara County, as craft crashes

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 23, 2024 at 2:00 PM PST
A helicopter being used to spray a field crashed on the Central Coast Friday morning, but the pilot escaped without serous injury.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A helicopter being used to spray a field crashed on the Central Coast Friday morning, but the pilot escaped uninjured.

The helicopter was being used to spray organic pesticides on an agricultural field when it had a mechanical problem.

A helicopter pilot was able to walk away from a crash on the Central Coast.

The pilot was using the small helicopter to spray organic pesticide in an agricultural field southeast of Santa Maria Friday morning.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials say it had a mechanical issue. The helicopter crash landed in a field near Orcutt Garry Road, and Foxen Canyon Road, tipping on its side as it hit the ground. But, the pilot escaped uninjured.

The pesticide tanks were empty before the accident, so there was no chemical spill.
