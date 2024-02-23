2024
California Coast News

Another storm headed to the Central and South Coasts, but no flooding issues expected

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 23, 2024 at 1:13 PM PST
It could arrive late Sunday or Monday. Rainfall amounts are prediected to be in the half-inch range.

Another storm is on the way for the Tri-Counties, but meteorologists say this one should not create any trouble for the region.

There’s an upper level low pressure system about 1200 miles west of Point Conception, which will move our way during the weekend and bring a chance of rain late Sunday or Monday, depending on how quickly it arrives.

Again, this storm isn’t expected to cause problems, with rainfall totals predicted to be in the half-inch range.
