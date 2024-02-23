Another storm headed to the Central and South Coasts, but no flooding issues expected

Another storm is on the way for the Tri-Counties, but meteorologists say this one should not create any trouble for the region.

There’s an upper level low pressure system about 1200 miles west of Point Conception, which will move our way during the weekend and bring a chance of rain late Sunday or Monday, depending on how quickly it arrives.

Again, this storm isn’t expected to cause problems, with rainfall totals predicted to be in the half-inch range.