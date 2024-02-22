Can you drive safely? Santa Barbara Police takes alcohol education campaign to bars this weekend

A South Coast police department is taking its campaign against drinking and driving to some bars this weekend.

The Santa Barbara Police Department will be doing its Know Your Limits program in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone Saturday night.

Teams of officers will be deployed with breathalyzers. Volunteers will be asked how many drinks they've had, whether they think they can drive safely, and will then be given a breathalyzer test. Officers will also hand out information on the relationship between alcohol intake and blood alcohol content.

Officers say two drinks in an hour can put the average woman over the legal limit, and three drinks in an hour can put the average man over the line. It also depends on the weight of the person and the type of alcohol consumed. The Santa Barbara Police teams will be in the Funk Zone from 5-8 Saturday night.