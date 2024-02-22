Big sewage spill closes Santa Barbara County beach

A major sewage spill has closed a Santa Barbara County beach.

Approximately 500,000 gallons of sewage ended up in the ocean in the Goleta Beach area following the failure of a main sewage line during this week’s storm.

The damaged sewer line runs from near Santa Barbara Airport to the Goleta Slough. As a result, about a mile and a half of the beach has been closed to public access. The closure is from one mile east of the Goleta Slough outfall into the ocean to a half mile west of it.

There are signs posted on the beach. There’s no word on how long the shutdown might last. Goleta Beach already wasn’t visitor friendly, with tons of debris washed up on the sand by recent storms.