2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Sewage spill closes popular South Coast beach

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 20, 2024 at 2:56 PM PST
Douglas Bagg

Issue triggered by stormwater.

A popular Santa Barbara County beach has been closed by a large storm related sewage spill.

About 2500 gallons of sewage spilled from a sewer manhole near Sinaloa Drive in Montecito into Oak Creek. Polluted water then ended up in the ocean at Miramar Beach. The exacting timing of when the spill occurred is unclear.

The beach has been posted with stay out of the water until further notice signs.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is doing regular testing to determine when the beach will reopen.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newssewage spillmontecito
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco