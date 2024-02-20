Sewage spill closes popular South Coast beach

A popular Santa Barbara County beach has been closed by a large storm related sewage spill.

About 2500 gallons of sewage spilled from a sewer manhole near Sinaloa Drive in Montecito into Oak Creek. Polluted water then ended up in the ocean at Miramar Beach. The exacting timing of when the spill occurred is unclear.

The beach has been posted with stay out of the water until further notice signs.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is doing regular testing to determine when the beach will reopen.

