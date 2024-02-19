2-5" inches of rain soaks the Tri-Counties, with 6-9" in the mountains...and, there's more to come!

The Tri-Counties has been drenched by the latest storm to hit the region, with up to 5" of rain in coastal and inland areas, and around 9" in some mountains areas.

The heaviest rainfall came during the overnight hours Sunday into Monday, as an atmospheric river pumped up rainfall totals for the Central and South Coast. By mid-morning, the focus of the storm shifted south, to Los Angeles County.

The Tri-Counties will get a break for the rest of the day Monday, with showers and moderate rain. But Monday night into Tuesday, the cold front assoicated with the storm will move through California, and that could mean another 1-2" of rain for the region, with even more in the mountains.

There are Flood Watches in effect for most of the Tri-Counties, as well as High Surf Warnings.

There was some isolated street and highway flooding. A number of small mudslides were reported on mountain highways. But, no major evacuations were ordered.

How Wet Was It?

Santa Barbara County had some of ther highest rainfall totals. Santa Barbara had 4.3" of rain, Goleta 4.9", Solvang 2.9", and Santa Maria 2.2". San Marcos Pass topped the region's rainfall totals, with 9.4" of rain.

Ventura County's totals were a bit lower, but still significant. Ventura had 2.8" of rain, Oxnard 2", Ojai 2.9" and Thousand Oaks 1.3"

In San Luis Obispo County, Nipomo had 1.7" of rain, Pismo Beach 1.5", and Los Osos 2.3".