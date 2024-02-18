Ship commissioned in name of Congressional Medal of Honor winner from Oxnard

He was a longtime Ventura County resident who won the nation’s highest military honor, the Congressional Medal of Honor. John Canley died from cancer in 2022, but over the weekend he received another honor. A new navy ship was commissioned in his name.

Canley was a Marine who served in Vietnam. In 1968, he helped his unit fight through overwhelming enemy forces to reach surrounded American troops. He received the Navy cross for his heroism. But, after years of lobbying by his fellow Marines, in 2018 the Oxnard man was awarded the Medal of Honor.

On Saturday, the Navy commissioned the USS John L. Canley in San Diego.

It’s a more than 780 foot long multi-purpose ship which services as a command ship and floating military base. Many of his family members, and fellow Marine were on hand for the commissioning ceremony.