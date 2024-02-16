2024
California Coast News

Major Ventura County highway closed indefinitely by storm damage

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 16, 2024 at 8:25 PM PST

Section of Highway 150 closed between Santa Paula and Ojai.

A section of a major Ventura County highway has been closed due to storm damage that undermined part of the roadway.

A 12 mile segment of Highway 150 has been shut down between Santa Paula and Ojai.

It's closed to through traffic between Stonegate Road in Santa Paula and Reeves Road near Ojai. However, residents are being allowed into the closed area.

A landslide undermined the highway by Santa Paula Creek, about a quarter mile south of Thomas Aquinas College.

Caltrans is working with a contractor to make emergency repairs, but there's no word on when the closed section of Highway 150 will reopen .
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
