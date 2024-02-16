Major Ventura County highway closed indefinitely by storm damage

A section of a major Ventura County highway has been closed due to storm damage that undermined part of the roadway.

A 12 mile segment of Highway 150 has been shut down between Santa Paula and Ojai.

It's closed to through traffic between Stonegate Road in Santa Paula and Reeves Road near Ojai. However, residents are being allowed into the closed area.

A landslide undermined the highway by Santa Paula Creek, about a quarter mile south of Thomas Aquinas College.

Caltrans is working with a contractor to make emergency repairs, but there's no word on when the closed section of Highway 150 will reopen .