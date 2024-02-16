2024
California Coast News

Country superstar Jelly Roll coming to the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 16, 2024 at 11:47 AM PST
Jelly Roll is set to perform at the 2024 Mid-State Fair.
/
Mid-State Fair

He'll perform at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles July 23.

 One of the hottest acts in country music is coming to the Central Coast. Jelly Roll will perform at the 2024 California Mid-State Fair.

His first album, Whitsitt Chapel, had the biggest debut of any country album in Billboard chart history. He had five nominations at the Country Music Awards, and won three Country Music Television Awards.

Jelly Roll will perform July 23rd, at the Mid-State Fair, in Paso Robles.

Tickets go on sale next Friday morning.

The fair attracts people from hundreds of miles away for its music performances. But, there’s a new program which allows San Luis Obispo County residents who sign up in advance the chance to buy tickets an hour before they go on sale to the general public.

 

 
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
