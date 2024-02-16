Country superstar Jelly Roll coming to the Central Coast

One of the hottest acts in country music is coming to the Central Coast. Jelly Roll will perform at the 2024 California Mid-State Fair.

His first album, Whitsitt Chapel, had the biggest debut of any country album in Billboard chart history. He had five nominations at the Country Music Awards, and won three Country Music Television Awards.

Jelly Roll will perform July 23rd, at the Mid-State Fair, in Paso Robles.

Tickets go on sale next Friday morning.

The fair attracts people from hundreds of miles away for its music performances. But, there’s a new program which allows San Luis Obispo County residents who sign up in advance the chance to buy tickets an hour before they go on sale to the general public.