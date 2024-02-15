Maybe you saw it? Rocket lifts off from Central Coast, lifting 22 satellites into orbit

Maybe you got a glimpse of it. SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday afternoon, carrying 22 communications satellites into orbit.

The 1:34 p.m. launch was visible in parts of the Tri-Counties, but cloud cover obscured it in other areas. SpaceX reports the satellites were successfully deployed.

The reusable first stage booster successfully landed on a barge off the West Coast.