Man gets 30 year plus prison sentence for Oxnard crime spree which left one person dead
Killing occured during string of robberies, and attempted robberies.
A Ventura County man received a 32 years to life sentence after pleading guilty to murder, and a string of other charges from a 2018 crime spree.
Prosecutors say over the span of three hours, Osvaldo Hernandez committed three robberies in the Oxnard area. Then, during a fourth robbery attempt, he shot and killed a man he encountered on an Oxnard street.
Hernandez was arrested about a month later.
He pled guilty to one count of second-degree murder, plus five other charges related to the crime spree.