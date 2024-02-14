Man gets 30 year plus prison sentence for Oxnard crime spree which left one person dead

A Ventura County man received a 32 years to life sentence after pleading guilty to murder, and a string of other charges from a 2018 crime spree.

Prosecutors say over the span of three hours, Osvaldo Hernandez committed three robberies in the Oxnard area. Then, during a fourth robbery attempt, he shot and killed a man he encountered on an Oxnard street.

Hernandez was arrested about a month later.

He pled guilty to one count of second-degree murder, plus five other charges related to the crime spree.