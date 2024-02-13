2024
California Coast News

Moo! Santa Barbara County firefighters rescue cow stuck up to its neck in mud

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 13, 2024 at 2:52 PM PST
Santa Barbara County firefighters make a very unusual rescue.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Rescue took about five hours. Cow reported to be exhausted, but okay.

It was a very unusual rescue, even for Santa Barbara County firefighters who’ve seen just about everything.

A cow became stuck in mud deep in a canyon on Dos Pueblos Ranch on the Gaviota Coast.

Firefighters got the call just after 4 Monday afternoon, and found a cow up to its neck in mud. They have no idea how long it had been stuck there, but it was exhausted.

Santa Barbara County firefigfighters work to rescue a trapped cow Monday night.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
It took firefighters about five hours to slowly work the cow out of the mud. The cow, named Ronvey, is reported to be tired but okay.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsgaviota coastlinesanta barbara county fire department
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco