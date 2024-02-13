Moo! Santa Barbara County firefighters rescue cow stuck up to its neck in mud

It was a very unusual rescue, even for Santa Barbara County firefighters who’ve seen just about everything.

A cow became stuck in mud deep in a canyon on Dos Pueblos Ranch on the Gaviota Coast.

Firefighters got the call just after 4 Monday afternoon, and found a cow up to its neck in mud. They have no idea how long it had been stuck there, but it was exhausted.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department Santa Barbara County firefigfighters work to rescue a trapped cow Monday night.

It took firefighters about five hours to slowly work the cow out of the mud. The cow, named Ronvey, is reported to be tired but okay.

