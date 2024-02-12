One dead, two critically injured following shooting on South Coast

One person is dead, and two were seriously injured during a shooting in Ventura County.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday, in downtown Ventura. Ventura Police received multiple 911 calls about shots fired near Oak and Main Street, in downtown Ventura.

They found a 30-year-old Santa Paula man who had been shot. Anthony Castanon was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police then learned that two other people had been dropped off at another hospital with gunshot wounds.

A 24-year-old Oxnard man, and a 17-year-old Oxnard boy had life threatening wounds. They are both now reported to be in critical, but stable condition. Ventura Police detectives are still trying to determine what happened, but they think it was gang related.