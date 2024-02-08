2024
Ventura County school district joins about 800 districts in lawsuit against social media companies

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 8, 2024 at 1:58 PM PST
William Hook
/
Unsplash

Suit claims the companies products are major contributors to a mental health crisis among America's youth.

A Ventura County school district joined a massive lawsuit against some of the world’s biggest social media companies, claiming they are contributing to a mental health crisis among young kids, and teenagers.

The Oxnard School District is now part of a suit involving about 800 school districts which names Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and YouTube as defendants.

The suit claims the company’s products are contributing to students anxiety, depression, and thoughts of self-harm.

It seeks more restrictions on social media companies, as well as compensation for each district to expand mental health services and preventive education.
