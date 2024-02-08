How wet was it? 5-6" of rain common in parts of Tri-Counties from two storms which hit region

We’re finally able to count what could be the final rainfall totals from six days of on and off rainfall for the Tri-Counties.

The rain was focused on the South Coast.

In Ventura County, Newbury Park had 6” of rain, Moorpark 5.5”, Oxnard 4.8”, and Ventura 5.2”. In Santa Barbara County, Montecito recorded 6.5” of rainfall, Santa Barbara 5.9”, and Santa Maria 2.5”.

In San Luis Obispo County, Pismo Beach had 2.5” of rain, and San Luis Obispo 2”.