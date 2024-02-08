2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

How wet was it? 5-6" of rain common in parts of Tri-Counties from two storms which hit region

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 8, 2024 at 2:54 PM PST
KCLU

Southern Santa Barbara County, Ventura County had highest numbers in region.

We’re finally able to count what could be the final rainfall totals from six days of on and off rainfall for the Tri-Counties.

The rain was focused on the South Coast.

In Ventura County, Newbury Park had 6” of rain, Moorpark 5.5”, Oxnard 4.8”, and Ventura 5.2”. In Santa Barbara County, Montecito recorded 6.5” of rainfall, Santa Barbara 5.9”, and Santa Maria 2.5”.

In San Luis Obispo County, Pismo Beach had 2.5” of rain, and San Luis Obispo 2”.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsrainfall totalscentral coasttri-counties
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco