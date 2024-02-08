2024
California Coast News

Central Coast woman gets long prison sentence for grisly murder

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 8, 2024 at 3:21 PM PST
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

Woman killed roommate, then got help from another roommate to dismember and dispose of the body in a Nipomo golf course pond.

A Central Coast woman received a long prison sentence for shooting to death one of her roommates, dismembering him, and dumping his remains in a golf course pond.

Kimberly Lee Machleit received a 25 years to life sentence, plus an additional 10 years for the December 2018 death of Joseph Govey.

Prosecutors say following an altercation with Govey, she shot him to death with a shotgun at their Santa Maria home. They say Machleit and another roommate, Donald Anderson, then dismembered the victim.

The remains were dumped at a pond at Nipomo’s Blacklake Golf Course, where they were discovered in 2020. Machleit was convicted of first degree murder. Anderson pled guilty to related charges and received a ten year state prison sentence.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
