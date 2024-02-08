Central Coast woman gets long prison sentence for grisly murder

A Central Coast woman received a long prison sentence for shooting to death one of her roommates, dismembering him, and dumping his remains in a golf course pond.

Kimberly Lee Machleit received a 25 years to life sentence, plus an additional 10 years for the December 2018 death of Joseph Govey.

Prosecutors say following an altercation with Govey, she shot him to death with a shotgun at their Santa Maria home. They say Machleit and another roommate, Donald Anderson, then dismembered the victim.

The remains were dumped at a pond at Nipomo’s Blacklake Golf Course, where they were discovered in 2020. Machleit was convicted of first degree murder. Anderson pled guilty to related charges and received a ten year state prison sentence.

