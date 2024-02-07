2024
Ventura County's newest Court Commissioner worked to prosecute cases, and then as a defense attorney

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 7, 2024 at 2:19 PM PST
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

Diana Aizman will fill vacancy in Ventura County's court system.

A longtime prosecutor, and defense attorney is moving to a different side of the courtroom in Ventura County.

Diana Aizman has been selected to be a new Ventura County Superior Court Commissioner. She has more than 16 years of legal experience. She worked on criminal cases for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, and for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

Then, she opened her own criminal law defense practice.
 
As a Court Commissioner, she’ll hear matters like family law, child support, and domestic violence cases. She fills a vacancy created when Paul Feldman was appointed to be a Ventura County Superior Court judge.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
