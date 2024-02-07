Ventura County's newest Court Commissioner worked to prosecute cases, and then as a defense attorney

A longtime prosecutor, and defense attorney is moving to a different side of the courtroom in Ventura County.

Diana Aizman has been selected to be a new Ventura County Superior Court Commissioner. She has more than 16 years of legal experience. She worked on criminal cases for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, and for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

Then, she opened her own criminal law defense practice.



As a Court Commissioner, she’ll hear matters like family law, child support, and domestic violence cases. She fills a vacancy created when Paul Feldman was appointed to be a Ventura County Superior Court judge.