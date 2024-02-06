Detectives arrest Ventura County man on charges he was stealing church donation checks

Detectives say they’ve arrested a Ventura County man who was stealing from churches and church donors.

Investigators say Luis Soto of Thousand Oaks was stealing checks from church donations, altering them, and depositing them in a bank. The case involved multiple churches in Thousand Oaks.

One of the victims first discovered and reported the identity theft in December. Detectives soon identified three additional victims. They launched an investigation which led them to the 40-year-old man.

Soto was arrested on five counts of identity theft. He hasn’t entered a plea to the charges yet.

