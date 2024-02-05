2024
Storm-related evacuation orders in Santa Barbara County lifted

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 5, 2024 at 8:40 PM PST
KCLU

Residents of more than 600 homes were ordered to leave over safety concerns on Saturday.

Santa Barbara County has lifted all of its storm-related evacuation orders.

On Saturday, officials announced about 600 homes near the Thomas, Cave, and Alisal wildfire burn zones needed to be evacuated because they are in high-risk zones for flooding. More than half of the homes were in the Thomas Fire burn area, near Montecito and Summerland.

Also lifted was the evacuation order for the Sycamore Creek area.

The orders were lifted at noon Monday.

No major flooding issues impacting the homes were reported. But, people are being cautioned that with saturated ground and additional light rainfall that’s expected, there could be some minor debris flows.
