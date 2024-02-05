Governor issues disaster declarations for Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties
Eight counties included in the declaration.
The governor has declared a state of emergency for Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties as a result of the storm, setting the stage for aid.
The declaration covers eight counties in all. It allows the use of the California National Guard if needed.
It makes it easier for impacted residents to get unemployment aid. It also allows the use of out of state contractors if needed to support emergency storm damage repairs.