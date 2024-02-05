2024
California Coast News

Governor issues disaster declarations for Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 5, 2024 at 11:01 AM PST
Street flooding in Ventura Saturday.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Street flooding in Ventura Saturday.

Eight counties included in the declaration.

The governor has declared a state of emergency for Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties as a result of the storm, setting the stage for aid.

The declaration covers eight counties in all. It allows the use of the California National Guard if needed.

It makes it easier for impacted residents to get unemployment aid. It also allows the use of out of state contractors if needed to support emergency storm damage repairs.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
