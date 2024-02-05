Flying the friendly skies again: Santa Barbara Airport reopens after shutdown due to storm flooding

It's up, up and away once again at Santa Barbara Airport, after the big storm hitting the Tri-Counties caused flooding which disrupted flight operations.

The airport was shut down Sunday after heavy rain flooded runways and tarmac areas. Both commercial and private plane flight operations had to be suspended.

The airport received more than 2.4" of rainfall, with much of it coming during a short period of time.

While flight operations resumed Monday afternoon, travelers are being advised to check with their airline to make sure that the carrier has restarted scheduled flights through the airport.