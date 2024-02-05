2024
California Coast News

Flying the friendly skies again: Santa Barbara Airport reopens after shutdown due to storm flooding

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 5, 2024 at 8:42 PM PST
Crews work to dealing with flooding at Santa Barbara Airport which affected flight operations Sunday and Monday.
Santa Barbara Airport
More than a dozen flights were impacted

It's up, up and away once again at Santa Barbara Airport, after the big storm hitting the Tri-Counties caused flooding which disrupted flight operations.

The airport was shut down Sunday after heavy rain flooded runways and tarmac areas. Both commercial and private plane flight operations had to be suspended.

The airport received more than 2.4" of rainfall, with much of it coming during a short period of time.

While flight operations resumed Monday afternoon, travelers are being advised to check with their airline to make sure that the carrier has restarted scheduled flights through the airport.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
