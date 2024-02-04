Storm knocks down massive tree, damaging two Santa Barbara County condominiums

It was a close call for some Goleta residents, when a 70 foot high tree fell on a condominium complex.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday, on the 7600 block of Hollister Avenue in Goleta.

The tree severely damaged an upper, and a lower unit in the two story complex. Fortunately, no one was hurt. But, the units have been red tagged as unsafe for use, displacing four people.

Santa Barbara County firefighters help the victims remove some essential items from the damaged condos. It's belived the impacts of the storm led to the tree falling.