California Coast News

Storm knocks down massive tree, damaging two Santa Barbara County condominiums

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 4, 2024 at 6:29 PM PST
Two condos were red tagged after a 70-foot tree fwll on the complex.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Two condos were red tagged after a 70-foot tree collapsed on them.

No one hurt, but four people have been displaced.

It was a close call for some Goleta residents, when a 70 foot high tree fell on a condominium complex.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday, on the 7600 block of Hollister Avenue in Goleta.

The tree severely damaged an upper, and a lower unit in the two story complex. Fortunately, no one was hurt. But, the units have been red tagged as unsafe for use, displacing four people.

Santa Barbara County firefighters help the victims remove some essential items from the damaged condos. It's belived the impacts of the storm led to the tree falling.
