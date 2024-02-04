How wet is it? Some spots in the Tri-Counties have had around 6" of rain, with more to come

Meteorologists had predicted 4-8 inches of rain for coastal and inland areas of the Tri-Counties from the big storm hitting the region, and early rainfall totals show we are off to a big start.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, Ventura has had 3" of rain, Santa Barbara 2.3", and Arroyo Grande 1.4". The highest totals are in Southern Santa Barbara County, and Ventura County.

Some mountain areas have had significantly more rain. Matilija Canyon in Ventura County has recorderd 5.9" of rain, and Alisal Reservoir in Santa Barbara 5.3".

While meteorologists think our region's most intensive rainfall is wrapping up Sunday, it's expected the totals will continue to rise with rain through Tuesday.

