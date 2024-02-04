2024
California Coast News

How wet is it? Some spots in the Tri-Counties have had around 6" of rain, with more to come

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 4, 2024 at 6:58 PM PST
The rain swollen Ventura River Sunday afternoon.
Lance Orozco
KCLU
The rain swollen Ventura River Sunday afternoon.

Highest totals from the major storm hitting the region reported in Ventura, Santa Barbara Counties.

Meteorologists had predicted 4-8 inches of rain for coastal and inland areas of the Tri-Counties from the big storm hitting the region, and early rainfall totals show we are off to a big start.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, Ventura has had 3" of rain, Santa Barbara 2.3", and Arroyo Grande 1.4". The highest totals are in Southern Santa Barbara County, and Ventura County.

Some mountain areas have had significantly more rain. Matilija Canyon in Ventura County has recorderd 5.9" of rain, and Alisal Reservoir in Santa Barbara 5.3".

While meteorologists think our region's most intensive rainfall is wrapping up Sunday, it's expected the totals will continue to rise with rain through Tuesday.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
