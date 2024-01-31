Former Central Coast gym owner convicted of secretly videotaping clients gets jail sentence

The former owner of a Central Coast gym has been sentenced to nearly a year in jail, after admitting that he had secretly videotaped some of his clients in a restroom.

Cole Charles Corrigan owned a fitness center in San Luis Obispo. A customer found a recoding device, leading to a police investigation.

The 36-year-old man pled guilty to two counts of illegally recording people, as well as a count of being a felon in possession of a handgun.

While he was formally sentenced this week, he turned himself in late last year to start serving his sentence. In addition to the jail sentence, San Luis Obispo County prosecutors say Corrigan was also placed on two years probation.