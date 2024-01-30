Ventura County bike path damaged by tropical storm in August reopens

A popular Ventura County coastal bike path heavily damaged by Tropical Storm Hilary is back open again, much faster than expected.

The storm eroded sections of concrete under the Ralph Fertig Coastal Bike Path, which runs parallel to Highway 101 between Ventura and Carpinteria.

A 2.5 mile section of the roadway was closed from Bates Road to Mussel Shoals for what was expected to be a month long repair project.

But, the contractor completed the entire project in a week, allowing the bike path to reopen Tuesday.