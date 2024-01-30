2024
California Coast News

Ventura County bike path damaged by tropical storm in August reopens

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 30, 2024 at 3:33 PM PST
A section of the Ralph Fetrig Coastal Bike Path in Ventura County closed for repairs due to storm damage has reopened.
/
Caltrans

Project completed weeks ahead of schedule.

A popular Ventura County coastal bike path heavily damaged by Tropical Storm Hilary is back open again, much faster than expected.

The storm eroded sections of concrete under the Ralph Fertig Coastal Bike Path, which runs parallel to Highway 101 between Ventura and Carpinteria.

A 2.5 mile section of the roadway was closed from Bates Road to Mussel Shoals for what was expected to be a month long repair project.

But, the contractor completed the entire project in a week, allowing the bike path to reopen Tuesday.
