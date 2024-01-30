Two hurt in plane crash in Ventura County

Two people were hurt when a plane crashed in Ventura County.

The single engine experimental aircraft went down just after 1 Tuesday afternoon on the southeast side of Camarillo. It crashed in an agricultural field.

The plane was destroyed, but the two people on board were able to get out of the wreckage before first responders reached the scene. They had what are being described as moderate injuries.

There's no word on what led to the crash. It was about two miles from Camarillo Airport.