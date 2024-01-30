2024
California Coast News

Two hurt in plane crash in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 30, 2024 at 2:36 PM PST
A plane crashed in a field in southeastern Camarillo Tuesday afternoon. The plane was destroyed, but the two people on board were able to walk away with what are describes as moderate injuries.
Ventura County Fire Department
Plane goes down in agricultural field in southeast Camarillo about two miles from Camarillo Airport.

Two people were hurt when a plane crashed in Ventura County.

The single engine experimental aircraft went down just after 1 Tuesday afternoon on the southeast side of Camarillo. It crashed in an agricultural field.

The plane was destroyed, but the two people on board were able to get out of the wreckage before first responders reached the scene. They had what are being described as moderate injuries.

There's no word on what led to the crash. It was about two miles from Camarillo Airport.
