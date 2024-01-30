Annette Bening to be honored as part of 2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival

A five time Academy Award nominated actress is the latest honoree added to the lineup for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Annette Bening will receive the festival’s first-ever Arlington Award, which is named after the event’s home base, the Arlington Theater.

Bening is up for a Best Actress Oscar for one of her latest roles, playing swimmer Diana Nyad. Her career spans more than three decades, and includes acclaimed movies like American Beauty, The Grifters, and The American President.

The Arlington Award will be presenting to Bening February 16, as part of the 2024 film festival.