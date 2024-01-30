2024
Annette Bening to be honored as part of 2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 30, 2024 at 3:52 PM PST
SBIFF

Bening recently received her fifth Oscar nomination. She's up for the Best Actress award for her starring role in Nyad, the new movie about swimmer Diana Nyad.

A five time Academy Award nominated actress is the latest honoree added to the lineup for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Annette Bening will receive the festival’s first-ever Arlington Award, which is named after the event’s home base, the Arlington Theater. 

Bening is up for a Best Actress Oscar for one of her latest roles, playing swimmer Diana Nyad. Her career spans more than three decades, and includes acclaimed movies like American Beauty, The Grifters, and The American President.

The Arlington Award will be presenting to Bening February 16, as part of the 2024 film festival.
cal coast newssbiffcalifornia coast newsacademy awards
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
