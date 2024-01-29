2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Man wanted on molestation charges extradited from Mexico

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 29, 2024 at 3:20 PM PST
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

Suspect disappeared nearly five years ago.

A Santa Barbara County man is back in the county after being extradited from Mexico to face child molestation charges.

County prosecutors say filed charges molestations against Gonzalo Cuevas of Goleta in 2019. Investigators say they identified three young female victims all under the age of 14.

But, after the charges were filed, prosecutors say Cuevas fled the country. He was located in Mexico, and extradited last week.

The 61-year-old man hasn’t entered a plea to the charges yet. He’s being held in the Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of a million dollars bail.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newschild molestationgoletafugitive
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco