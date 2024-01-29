Man wanted on molestation charges extradited from Mexico

A Santa Barbara County man is back in the county after being extradited from Mexico to face child molestation charges.

County prosecutors say filed charges molestations against Gonzalo Cuevas of Goleta in 2019. Investigators say they identified three young female victims all under the age of 14.

But, after the charges were filed, prosecutors say Cuevas fled the country. He was located in Mexico, and extradited last week.

The 61-year-old man hasn’t entered a plea to the charges yet. He’s being held in the Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of a million dollars bail.