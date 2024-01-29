2024
Academy Award nominee Paul Giamatti added to lineup for Santa Barbara International Film Festival

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 29, 2024 at 11:33 AM PST
SBIFF

Giamatti will receive the festival's Cinema Vanguard Award.

He’s won a Golden Globe, and is nominated for the "Best Actor" Academy Award for his latest movie. Now, Paul Giamatti is also going to be honored by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Giamatti will receive the 2024 festival’s “Cinema Vanguard Award” February 14.

Giamatti has been receiving rave reviews for his role as a stuffy prep school teacher in the movie “The Holdovers”. The film is up for a “Best Picture” Oscar, and Giamatti is nominated for “Best Actor.” He’s already won a Golden Globe for his role in the movie.

Besides his dozens of movies, the actor has a leading role in the hit Showtime series “Billions.” He starred in the 2004 movie “Sideways,” which is credited with helping to bring international attention to the Santa Ynez Valley’s wine industry.
