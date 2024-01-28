Powerful storm headed to Tri-Counties

Enjoy the sunshine starting of the new week, because big change is on the way. A series of storms is headed towards the Tri-Counties.

The first storm is expected to arrive late Wednesday or early Thursday morning, although the exact timing is still a little fuzzy.

Meteorologists say we could see one to three inches of rain on the coast and inland, and three to four inches in the mountains. The rain is expected to come during a four to six hour period, so there could be some localized creek and street flooding.

The storm is expected to clear by Friday, but a second one is expected over the weekend.