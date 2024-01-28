Fire guts Central Coast dental offices: Firefighters say it was arson

Investigators think a huge fire on the Central Coast which gutted two dental offices was arson.

San Luis Obispo firefighters received a call about a fire on the 1300 black of Peach Street at around 1:30 Saturday morning.

They found two adjoining offices on fire. It took them about three hours to knock down the fire, which destroyed the offices. However, they were able to keep the flames from spreading to a third business in the same building.

Firefighters aren’t talking about the specifics of why they think it was arson. But, they say there was a string of dumpster fires in the city shortly before the office blaze. Investigators are looking for potential witnesses.