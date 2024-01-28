2024
California Coast News

Fire guts Central Coast dental offices: Firefighters say it was arson

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 28, 2024 at 10:16 PM PST
Two San Luis Obispo dental offices were gutted by a weekend fire which firefighters think was arson.
San Luis Obispo Fire Deartment
No one hurt in blaze.

Investigators think a huge fire on the Central Coast which gutted two dental offices was arson.

San Luis Obispo firefighters received a call about a fire on the 1300 black of Peach Street at around 1:30 Saturday morning.

They found two adjoining offices on fire. It took them about three hours to knock down the fire, which destroyed the offices. However, they were able to keep the flames from spreading to a third business in the same building.

Firefighters aren’t talking about the specifics of why they think it was arson. But, they say there was a string of dumpster fires in the city shortly before the office blaze. Investigators are looking for potential witnesses.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco